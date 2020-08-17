After keeping an eye on a hotel, Grand Island police arrested two men who allegedly obtained methamphetamine after one of them made a quick trip inside the hotel.
Police had received a report of come-and-go traffic at one of the units of the Four Plex Hotel, 1808 W. Second St.
While monitoring the hotel nearby, a police officer observed a maroon sedan arrive at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday. A man, Sean Sartin, 47, listed as homeless, exited the vehicle and entered a unit. Sartin was inside for less than five minutes. As soon as Sartin took a seat back in the car, he reached into the pocket of his shorts and handed something to the driver, police say. “All of these actions are consistent with a hand-to-hand drug transaction,” the police media report says.
Police stopped the vehicle at West Third and North Washington streets.
Searching the center console of the vehicle, police say they found methamphetamine. The driver, Kevin Simons, 23, of Grand Island told police that Sartin went into the hotel to buy $100 worth of methamphetamine for him.
Simons was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and Sartin was charged with one count of the same offense. The crime is a Class IV felony.
Bond was set at $5,000 for Sartin. Simons was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Sartin will have his preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7. Simons will have his preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Oct. 19.