A Harvard man was stabbed to death Saturday in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Fourth Avenue in Harvard around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol, which is assisting the investigation.

Authorities found Kristaff Gonzalez, 30, of Harvard with multiple stab wounds. Gonzalez died as medics transported him to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

A preliminary investigation determined Gonzalez had been involved in a fight with another person when a third person intervened and stabbed Gonzalez, the state patrol said. The third party, a 24-year-old male, remained on scene and was taken into custody by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency, the state patrol said.