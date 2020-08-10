Hall County Attorney Marty Klein expects to receive a preliminary autopsy report soon about the Aug. 4 death of 37-year-old Devlin Kenney of Grand Island.
The preliminary report may arrive this week. A full autopsy report may take two weeks, Klein said.
The autopsy was done in Omaha.
Kenney’s body was found laying in the yard at 303 E. 14th St. at about 7 a.m.
Klein said autopsies are requested for any unattended suspicious death that might be criminal in nature.
The autopsy will determine “the manner and cause of death in case charges may result from that act,” Klein said.