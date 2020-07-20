Bond was set Monday at $1 million for Tejani A. Abdalla, who is accused of firing two shots at a Grand Island police officer Friday afternoon.
Abdalla, 32, of Grand Island was arraigned before Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey. Abdalla is charged with criminal attempt at murder in the first degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and third-degree assault.
His preliminary hearing was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25. He may be released from jail if he posts 10 percent of the bond amount or $100,000.
Abdalla exchanged gunfire Friday with a Grand Island police officer at 118 S. Vine St. No one was injured.
The interaction with Abdalla began at the Pump and Pantry at 2028 E. Highway 30 at about 2:45 p.m. Police initially thought they were being dispatched to a hit-and-run, but that report was inaccurate.
The crime was actually an assault on the clerk at the Pump and Pantry. An irate man shoved the clear plastic shield designed for COVID-19 protection, and the plastic shield hit the clerk, said Sgt. Frank Bergmark of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
The clerk got the license plate number of the vehicle the suspect was driving, Bergmark said. The suspect later was identified as Abdalla.
The GIPD officer, identified in the affidavit as Adam Kully, began knocking on doors at the apartment building at 118 S. Vine St. At the eighth and final apartment, the door was answered by the suspect that GIPD was trying to contact.
Kully told the man that he needed to speak to him.
“The subject then retreated to a bedroom,” the affidavit says. “Officer Kully began to follow, and the subject reappeared firing a handgun at Officer Kully. Officer Kully returned fire and the subject retreated again into another room. Officer Kully retreated, maintained a perimeter, and other law enforcement personnel arrived.”
According to the affidavit, Abdalla fired two 9mm bullets at the officer.
“One of the bullets was determined to have passed within inches of Officer Kully’s head,” the affidavit says.
The investigation found that the officer “had fired six rounds in the direction where Abdalla was standing when Abdalla was firing at Officer Kully,” according to the affidavit.
The other law enforcement personnel, including the tactical response team, surrounded the building and evacuated people from nearby residences. Numerous commands were given on a public address system for the suspect to exit the apartment. No chemical munitions were used to persuade Abdalla to come outside. After some time, he did exit and was taken into custody.
A second person in the apartment “didn’t come out for quite a while,” Bergmark said.
“That second subject appeared to have been passed out in a chair in the living room during the entire thing,” he said.
The second subject later was identified as Yahia Hassan, 33, of Grand Island.
But “to wake that second subject up, they shot a bean bag round through the window. And it woke him up,” Bergmark said.
Hassan was cited for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
When the apartment was empty, at about 5:30 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Department was assigned to investigate the shooting.
The Nebraska State Patrol was asked to bring a 3-D scanner to work through the apartment. Officers recovered whatever evidence they could find in the apartment. Some bullets ended up in an apartment next door, Bergmark said.
Officers finished their search and re-creation of the crime scene at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Bergmark said.
The affidavit indicated Abdalla lives at 118 S. Vine St. A firearm was found under a bed in a bedroom.
As of Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Department still had interviews to conduct and body camera footage to review.