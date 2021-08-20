Broken Bow man receives life sentence

BROKEN BOW — Trenton Esch of Broken Bow, who was found guilty of murdering his stepmother in 2020, was given a life sentence Thursday by Custer County District Judge Karin Noakes.

The life sentence was for first-degree murder. On two other offenses, Esch was sentenced to 45 to 50 years in prison. Those crimes were use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense.

In June, a jury found Esch guilty of all three charges.

Esch, now 45, shot and killed his 62-year-old stepmother, Crystal Esch, in rural Custer County on July 11, 2020.

Crystal Esch was found dead at 80451 Round Valley Road, which is north of Broken Bow. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Esch was given an opportunity to speak and gave no legal reason why the sentence should not be pronounced.

He was given credit for 406 days already served.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Nebraska Attorneys General Michael Guinan and Zachary Blackman. Esch was represented by James Martin Davis of Omaha.