Burglars cut through wall, get $250,000 in jewelry and assorted items

Burglars made off with $250,000 in jewelry and assorted items after cutting through a wall next to Oro-Mex Jewelers late Friday or early Saturday morning.

The burglars entered the church next door, which is Iglesia Profetica y Misionera, 408 W. Third St. They were able to cut through a cement wall and gain entry to Oro-Mex Jewelers on 406 W. Third St. Once entry was gained to the jewelry store, two safes were cut open.

Grand Island police say about $50,000 worth of damage was done to the building.

“We do have a couple of leads that we’re working on the case,” said Capt. Jim Duering, adding that the plan was more well-orchestrated “than what we normally see for our burglaries.”

“We do have some information that I think is leading us the right direction,” Duering said. “We’ll see how it goes as it plays out.”

