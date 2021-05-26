 Skip to main content
California woman, with 3 kids in car, exceeds 115 mph on I-80

Ingrid Baires-Duran

A Los Angeles woman, who had three children in her vehicle, exceeded 115 mph on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning in an attempt to elude the Nebraska State Patrol before she pulled to a stop at the Grand Island/Hastings interchange.

At about 3:30 a.m., the State Patrol received a report of a westbound Chrysler sedan traveling at excessive speeds near York.

A York County Sheriff’s deputy then reported seeing the vehicle as it was traveling more than 100 mph.

A trooper was able to locate the vehicle near mile marker 324. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle reached speeds of more than 115 mph during the pursuit, before the driver voluntarily exited at the Grand Island/Hastings interchange, at mile marker 312. The vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of a gas station south of the interchange.

Troopers and Hall County Sheriff’s deputies then were able to take the driver into custody without incident. Three children were located in the backseat of the vehicle and a search of the car revealed a small amount of methamphetamine.

The driver, Ingrid Baires-Duran, 25, of Los Angeles, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse/endangerment and traffic violations. She was taken to the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora.

The children were placed in protective care.

