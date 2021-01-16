 Skip to main content
Caller to middle school allegedly threatened to kill principal

According to Grand Island police, the man arrested after a lockout at Barr Middle School Thursday threatened to kill the school’s principal.

Severino Roque Jr. called Barr on Wednesday after classes had ended for the day, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department. In that call, Roque allegedly used foul language with subtle threats.

On Thursday morning, police say, Roque called a family support person at the school and threatened to kill the principal.

Roque, 42, is the parent of a Barr student. He was arrested at about 11 a.m. Thursday when the lockout ended. The lockout began at 9:42 a.m.

During the lockout, students and teachers continued with business as usual, but no one was allowed to enter the building.

Duering said Roque never went to the school on Thursday.

Police expect Roque to be charged with making terroristic threats, which is a Class III felony, and intimidation by phone, which is a Class III misdemeanor.

