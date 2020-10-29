Cameras keep an eye on Pioneer Park fountain

If you pay a visit to the fountain area at Pioneer Park, keep one thing in mind: Someone is watching.

Four surveillance cameras have been erected, each attached to one of the antique light poles surrounding the restored fountain.

The cameras are mainly meant to ensure that no damage is done to the fountain. The five-year project, done by the Hall County Historical Society, is just about complete.

But other kinds of crime also may be captured by those cameras. The resolution is sharp enough to read license plates on cars driving by on First and Second streets, said Don Deitemeyer of the Historical Society.

The Grand Island Police Department did not install the cameras. But the video they capture is saved for three days. So it’s quite possible that, if a crime happens, police officers might want to take a look at the video.

The city of Grand Island paid for the cameras, said Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy. The Historical Society bore the cost of the light poles.

Protecting fountain, enhancing safety

Officials agree that the main focus is the fountain.