Cameras keep an eye on Pioneer Park fountain

If you pay a visit to the fountain area at Pioneer Park, keep one thing in mind: Someone is watching.
Four surveillance cameras have been erected, each attached to one of the antique light poles surrounding the restored fountain.
The cameras are mainly meant to ensure that no damage is done to the fountain. The five-year project, done by the Hall County Historical Society, is just about complete.
But other kinds of crime also may be captured by those cameras. The resolution is sharp enough to read license plates on cars driving by on First and Second streets, said Don Deitemeyer of the Historical Society.
The Grand Island Police Department did not install the cameras. But the video they capture is saved for three days. So it’s quite possible that, if a crime happens, police officers might want to take a look at the video.
The city of Grand Island paid for the cameras, said Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy. The Historical Society bore the cost of the light poles.
Protecting fountain, enhancing safety
Officials agree that the main focus is the fountain.
Damage isn’t the only concern. The cameras might be used to prevent people from bathing in the fountain or using it as a trash receptacle, said GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott.
Police aren’t looking at the view from Pioneer Park. Even if the department were hooked up, “we don’t have the time to sit there and monitor them 24 hours a day,” Elliott said.
But having the stored video may come in handy, he said.
The cost of the fountain restoration is $130,000. Donors supplied about $100,000 of that cost with in-kind donations providing the rest.
The lights and cameras won’t protect just the fountain. Deitemeyer said he thinks they will also “enhance the park and make people feel safe.
“I think it’s going to turn out to be a good entrance to Grand Island, and something attractive for the city,” Deitemeyer said. He would like to see the park host more activities, perhaps something along the lines of Art in the Park.
The Historical Society still needs to install a pump, a flagpole, benches, a drinking fountain and cement curbing around the flowerbeds.
About $7,500 still is needed. Sponsors will be sought for the benches.
The Society plans to dedicate the fountain July 4. But it should be running when the weather warms up in the spring, Deitemeyer said.
Other surveillance sites
Parks and Recreation has surveillance cameras set up — both indoors and outdoors — at Island Oasis, the Fieldhouse, Jackrabbit Run Golf Course and Heartland Shooting Park.
But McCoy is not aware of any surveillance cameras in parks themselves.
In investigating activity at Pioneer Park, law enforcement has used video from the MSAS Used Car Superstore near Pioneer Park.
The area around Hall County Courthouse is equipped with a barrage of sophisticated cameras.
Police often check with Grand Island businesses to see whether their cameras have caught criminal activity.
Elliott said at one time, a surveillance camera was placed near the restroom at Ashley Park to curtail “some indecent activities going on up there.” A sign informed patrons that they were being recorded.
That camera has been removed, he said.
Footage captured by doorbell cameras is becoming increasingly useful to police, who appreciate the cooperation of homeowners and neighbors, Elliott said.
