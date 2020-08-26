Central City man arrested after driving through cornfield, fleeing on foot

AURORA — Timothy Ulrich, a 30-year-old Central City man, was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly drove more than 50 mph on Aurora residential streets and tore through a cornfield.
Ulrich was arrested following a search in Hamilton County by the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Aurora Police Department.
The incident began at about 6:20 a.m., when the State Patrol received citizen reports of a vehicle driving extremely slowly on residential streets in Aurora for an extended period of time. A trooper located the vehicle and tried to make contact, but the vehicle fled. The suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, accelerated to more than 50 mph on residential streets in Aurora. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle left Aurora westbound on East 12th Road, reaching speeds of more than 80 mph on dirt roads throughout the area. The Tahoe eventually began traveling eastbound on Highway 34, back toward Aurora. As the suspect approached the Giltner spur on Highway 34, he turned into a cornfield and continued driving through the corn.
Troopers did not pursue the car into the field, but set up a perimeter in the area, along with Aurora police, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a State Patrol aircraft and State Patrol police service dog units.
After approximately three hours, Ulrich was located on foot attempting to flee the area. It was discovered the license plate on the Tahoe was stolen. Troopers also located a knife and drug items.
Ulrich was arrested without further incident and lodged in Hamilton County Jail for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and criminal mischief related to damage done to the cornfield. The investigation remains ongoing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!