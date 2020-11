Terry Reilly, a 50-year-old Chapman man, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Reilly will have his preliminary hearing 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 in Merrick County Court.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on June 1 of this year.

On Oct. 28, Merrick County Court Judge Stephen Twiss set his bond at $50,000.