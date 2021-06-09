Charges dismissed in 2020 Oro-Mex Jewelers burglary

Charges have been dismissed against Estid Barrios of Grand Island, who was accused of burglarizing Oro-Mex Jewelers in downtown Grand Island in September.

The case was dismissed Monday in Hall County District Court. Prosecutor Sarah Hinrichs made the motion to dismiss the case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barrios, 29, had been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief totaling $5,000 or more.

Grand Island police reported that on Sept. 25, one or more burglars made off with $250,000 in jewelry and assorted items after cutting through a wall next to Oro-Mex Jewelers.

The burglars entered the church next door, which is Iglesia Profetica y Misionera, 408 W. Third St. They were able to cut through a cement wall and gain entry to the jewelry store at 406 W. Third St. Once entry was gained to the jewelry store, two safes were cut open.

Barrios was represented by Thomas Wagoner.