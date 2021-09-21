Charges referred against owner of dogs involved in last week’s attack

By Jeff Bahr

Grand Island Police have referred charges against James Ricketts, the owner of the two dogs that allegedly killed one dog and injured two people on Sept. 14.

If the case goes forward, Ricketts will be charged with two counts of allowing a dog to run at-large, three counts of having no rabies vaccination for a dog, three counts of having no animal license and three counts of not providing a pet with adequate food, water, health care and grooming.

Because those are city laws, the city attorney’s office will decide if Ricketts is charged.

Ricketts, 53, lives at 1824 W. 11th St.

Grand Island Police allege that two of Ricketts’ dogs killed another dog and bit two people who were trying to separate the dogs. The injuries were not severe, although one of the bite victims sought medical treatment, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

Two of three dogs owned by Ricketts were involved in the fray, Duering said.

One of those dogs was shot and killed by Grand Island Police officers.