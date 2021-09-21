Charges referred against owner of dogs involved in last week’s attack

By Jeff Bahr
Grand Island Police have referred charges against James Ricketts, the owner of the two dogs that allegedly killed one dog and injured two people on Sept. 14.
If the case goes forward, Ricketts will be charged with two counts of allowing a dog to run at-large, three counts of having no rabies vaccination for a dog, three counts of having no animal license and three counts of not providing a pet with adequate food, water, health care and grooming.
Because those are city laws, the city attorney’s office will decide if Ricketts is charged.
Ricketts, 53, lives at 1824 W. 11th St.
Grand Island Police allege that two of Ricketts’ dogs killed another dog and bit two people who were trying to separate the dogs. The injuries were not severe, although one of the bite victims sought medical treatment, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.
Two of three dogs owned by Ricketts were involved in the fray, Duering said.
One of those dogs was shot and killed by Grand Island Police officers.
Initially, officers used a taser and pepperball in an attempt to control the dog, but those methods weren’t effective, Duering said.
An animal control officer tried unsuccessfully to use a catchpole on the animal.
“It was becoming more and more aggressive,” Duering said of the dog. The animal tried to attack a couple of the officers, he said.
With the animal at-large and schools in the area, “at some point in time we had to make the determination that we had to do something,” Duering said.
The two larger dogs killed a smaller dog, which was owned by someone else. The other dog was captured by animal control.