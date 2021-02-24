Convicted felon arrested in theft from CHI Health St. Francis

A 26-year-old Grand Island man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly stealing property from an employee locker room at CHI Health St. Francis.

Police say Tyler Manka also possessed a knife that exceeded the size allowed for convicted felons.

A wallet was taken from a locker and was recovered elsewhere on the property, said Grand Island police Capt. Jim Duering. Surveillance video shows that Manka was perhaps the only person who had access to the property, Duering said. The alleged crime was reported shortly before 9 a.m.

As far as police know, Manka has never been an employee of St. Francis, Duering said.

When police contacted him, they say they found the large knife on his person.

Manka was arrested for being a prohibited person in possession of a weapon (knife), second-degree trespass and theft by unlawful taking.