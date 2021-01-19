 Skip to main content
Counterfeit currency passed twice over weekend in Grand Island

A Domino’s delivery customer allegedly paid for her order with five counterfeit $10 bills, but the delivery of the pizzas wasn’t much help in identifying the suspect.

“The suspect was waiting in front of the residence and the pizza delivery person saw her get into a car and leave after the transaction,” said Grand Island police Capt. Jim Duering. “So it does not appear that it’s actually associated with the address on the delivery.”

The crime occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Friday.

It was one of two cases of counterfeit currency passed over the weekend in Grand Island.

Locksmith Ron Miller told police Sunday that he received a counterfeit $100 bill for his services in the area of River Bend Apartments.

Police said Javante Moore was believed to be in control of the vehicle at the time of the incident and he matches the described suspect’s physical characteristics.

Moore, a 26-year-old Grand Island man, was referred for first-degree forgery.

