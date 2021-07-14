Crime roundup: Man arrested for domestic assault, drug charges, assault on police officer

Arthur Shafer White, 40, of Grand Island was arrested Monday for domestic assault first-degree, attempted assault on a police officer third-degree, possession of a controlled substance — meth, obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 10:28 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a woman with a broken leg at 222 Sixth St. E. The woman told them that Shafer had kicked her in the lower part of her leg, breaking the bone. She was transported by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis, where she received treatment.

Shafer was contacted by law enforcement a short time later a block away. When officers approached Shafer, he fled. Upon being caught, he attempted to punch one officer before he was placed in handcuffs. Police searched him and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Grand Island man charged with making terroristic threats

Michael Powers, 44, of Grand Island has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.