Crime roundup: Man arrested for domestic assault, drug charges, assault on police officer

Arthur Shafer White, 40, of Grand Island was arrested Monday for domestic assault first-degree, attempted assault on a police officer third-degree, possession of a controlled substance — meth, obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At about 10:28 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a woman with a broken leg at 222 Sixth St. E. The woman told them that Shafer had kicked her in the lower part of her leg, breaking the bone. She was transported by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis, where she received treatment.
Shafer was contacted by law enforcement a short time later a block away. When officers approached Shafer, he fled. Upon being caught, he attempted to punch one officer before he was placed in handcuffs. Police searched him and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Grand Island man charged with making terroristic threats
Michael Powers, 44, of Grand Island has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.
At about 11:52 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Taco John’s at 1007 W. Second St. in reference to a reported threatening. A man reported that another man, later identified as Powers, started yelling at him from across the street while he was smoking outside the restaurant. Powers then reportedly approached the victim, pushing him in the chest and stating, “I’m going to kill you,” and that he was going to cut up the victim into little pieces.
Police said that when Powers later was located, he admitted to being at Taco John’s at that time.
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle
Brayan Maldonado Euceda, 23, of Grand Island was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle Monday morning at 823 W. 12th St.
Holdrege Police Department had requested an agency assist in contacting the owner of a Honda van that was left at a car dealership where a 2017 GMC Acadia had been stolen. In attempting to contact that owner, police said, Euceda was located working on the stolen Acadia at his residence and had the keys to the stolen Acadia in his pocket.