Death of 37-year-old was due to medical condition

Even though the Aug. 4 death of Devlin Kenney was the result of a medical condition, Grand Island police are seeking charges against two people whom they believe weren’t truthful about circumstances surrounding his death.

Based on the autopsy report, Grand Island police believe that Kenney collapsed from an aneurysm.

The aneurysm “most likely happened while he was either standing or running or moving,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. His collapse to the ground is “what caused that hemorrhage to break loose.”

Kenney’s body was found shortly after 7 a.m. in a yard next to 303 E. 14th St. Police described the death as suspicious because its cause was difficult to ascertain.

Police issued a news release Wednesday after the autopsy report was received last week.