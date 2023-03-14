In the series finale hear about two small town bank robberies that were anything but small-time crimes. One robbery took place in Doniphan in 1887, and the other in Cairo in 1909.
Host: Josh Salmon
Guest: Fred Roeser, Hall County Historical Society.
In the series finale hear about two small town bank robberies that were anything but small-time crimes. One robbery took place in Doniphan in 1887, and the other in Cairo in 1909.
Host: Josh Salmon
Guest: Fred Roeser, Hall County Historical Society.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.