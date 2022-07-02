 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doniphan woman sentenced for possession of methamphetamine

Tess Kleinknecht, a 31-year-old Doniphan woman, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Kleinknecht to 77 months in prison. Following her release, she will serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On July 30, 2020, law enforcement officers went to a Grand Island residence to arrest a person federally indicted on methamphetamine conspiracy charges. While there, investigators found Kleinknecht inside the residence, and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Investigators found three bags of meth along with a cutting agent and distribution paraphernalia in Kleinknecht’s belongings. A lab analyst found there to be more than 5 grams of actual or pure methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI.

