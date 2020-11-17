Ex-State Fair finance chief pleads not guilty, set for trial

Former Nebraska State Fair Chief Financial Officer Patrick Kopke has pleaded not guilty to three theft charges in Hall County District Court.

Kopke, 29, who is accused of stealing money from the fair last year, pleaded not guilty by written waiver of arraignment. He was scheduled to make an appearance Tuesday at Hall County District Court.

He is charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class IIA felony, in February, July 12 and Sept. 3.

Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pretrial conference for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 with a jury trial set to begin Feb. 1.

Kopke resigned from his job as the fair’s chief of finance and administration a year ago after a state audit showed a company he created was paid nearly $150,000 in state fair funds and there were no invoices proving the company had done any work for the fair.

Auditors alleged Kopke used bank accounts connected to the company to pay for more than $100,000 in personal expenses.

The fair board announced in March that an internal review of its finances turned up “suspicious” activity.