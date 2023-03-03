On Oct. 15, Connie Williams Baasch was found in her Hall County home, the victim of what her family believes was a brutal assault.

Her brother, Charles Lonowski, discovered her in her bed during the day on Oct. 15, 2022 and called an ambulance. At first, he assumed she had fallen.

But the family quickly concluded that her severe head injuries were not the result of an accident. The night after she was discovered, surgery was performed on Williams Baasch, which lasted three or four hours.

Karen Kelly, Williams Baasch's sister, believes someone "bashed in her skull, leaving her for dead."

After the surgery, "We became aware of the massive damage that was done," Kelly wrote in a letter to The Independent.

"A large part of the left side of her skull had to be removed along with many shards of bone from her brain. The bone above her left eye was broken along with her nose. To remove the blood clot they also had to cut the other side of her head open," Kelly wrote.

After spending four months at Madonna in Lincoln, "Connie lost her valiant fight," Kelly wrote.

Williams Baasch passed away Tuesday in Omaha at the age of 68.

Her family doesn't believe her injuries resulted from an accidental fall. The injuries were inflicted either late on Oct. 14 or early Oct. 15.

As far as the family can tell, nothing was taken from her home, which is on Stoneridge Path, which is not far from Gunbarrel and East Bismark roads.

Noting that it was not viewed as a crime scene at the time, Kelly says "many mistakes were made," some of them by the family.

Family members had the crime scene cleaned too quickly, she said. Those steps included cleaning up the blood in Williams Baasch's bedroom and on her bed.

But Kelly also feels the Hall County Sheriff's Department should have closed down the home sooner than it did.

Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said Friday "it's an investigation that we're still working (on)," and "we've been working since the day that it happened."

"We're looking at all angles," Berlie said. "We're trying to determine what caused the injuries, whether it is a criminal incident or a noncriminal incident." The department is "investigating everything," has been doing so and is "still doing so," he said.

The Sheriff's Department is waiting on information from search warrants and analysis from the Nebraska State Crime Lab in Lincoln. "So it's a big investigation and a lengthy process," Berlie said.

Williams Baasch was the mother of three sons. James, 49, and Scott, 40, live in Grand Island. Tim, 45, lives in Hastings.

Tim Williams is adamant that his mother's death was not caused by an accident.

The surgeon said there was no glass in her wound.

His mother's "skull was smashed into her brain. The surgeon pulled shards of her skull out of her brain," Williams said.

At the house, "there was no blood leading up to her room, and she has white carpet leading from the kitchen all the way up to her room," Williams said.

Blood was found only in her bedroom. So he finds it very unlikely that she had an accidental head wound.

In addition to a broken nose, Williams Baach had a broken orbital bone, and injuries on top of her skull, he said. There were no wounds to her extremities.

He points out that a hole was found in a sliding glass door.

It's possible that she was assaulted by someone she knew, the family said. "The clothing that she was wearing was not typical clothing that she wears to bed," Williams said.

Later, he said, "I don't think any of the lights were on when my uncle went over to find her."

On Dec. 12, the family felt that Williams Baash may have turned a corner in her recovery. But from that point on, she regressed, Tim Williams said.

"Connie Williams Baasch was a sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also an aunt and a friend to many," wrote Kelly, who lives in Chapman.

Berlie pointed out that "We're still working on it, and hopefully will get a resolution once all of our evidence comes back."

As The Independent worked on this story, the Hall County Sheriff's Department issued a statement Friday regarding Williams Baasch's death. The department noted social media posts about her death, saying some of what had been put out was misinformation.

The department said deputies were dispatched on Oct. 15 to Williams Baasch's home in the 4700 block of Stoneridge Path "in reference to an unconscious female who was reported as a fall victim."

"As the investigation continued, it appeared the injuries were suspicious in nature. Deputies began investigating the injury as a possible criminal incident. This investigation is ongoing at this time," the department said.

The department concluded by saying, "Investigations of this scope and caliber include interviews and other evidentiary processes, and can take months to complete. At no point in time did we believe there was an ongoing threat to the public. Once the investigation is concluded, we will release more information."