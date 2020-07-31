On July 24, a federal grand jury indicted Brian A. Mohr of Grand Island on charges related to the receipt and possession of child pornography.
In light of the federal indictment, the Hall County attorney’s office has dismissed its case against Mohr, a former teacher at Northwest High School and Grand Island Central Catholic.
The case against Mohr in Hall County District Court was dismissed “considering primarily the differences between sentencing structure in the federal and state criminal justice systems,” according to a news release from Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Hinrichs. “In the federal system, a criminal defendant will serve roughly 80% of an imposed prison sentence as compared to the 50% of an imposed prison sentence a criminal defendant would serve at the state level. The Hall County Attorney’s Office determined the ends of justice are best served by allowing the case against Mohr to proceed in Federal Court, unencumbered by our office’s prosecution.”
Mohr, 38, was arrested by Grand Island police in January. He was charged Jan. 15 with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.
The federal charges result from the same investigation that was carried out earlier this year.
“The federal government has corresponding crimes to the crimes that we’ve charged,” Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said in an interview.
Klein consulted with the U.S. attorney’s office about the best way to prosecute the case. After discussions, Klein’s office turned the case over to the U.S. attorney’s office.
“We think the federal government has a lot of resources that it can bring to bear to make sure that” the case is prosecuted well “to get the just result that we think we need for our victims,” Klein said.
Mohr was arrested the same day a Northwest High School student was arrested. The student, Max Rookstool, was 17 at the time.
Rookstool faces 17 charges in Hall County District Court. He is charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of human trafficking of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual assault, 11 counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and one count of unlawful distribution of images or videos of another person’s intimate area.
The Rookstool case is scheduled for a jury trial in October.