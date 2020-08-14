Joshua Lytle of St. Paul was arrested Wednesday in Key West, Fla., on a felony warrant by Key West police and the U.S. Marshals Service.
A warrant for Lytle’s arrest was issued July 16 in Hall County.
Lytle, 27, was sentenced June 9 to one year in jail for aiding and abetting a Class 3A felony. That charge stemmed from his involvement in a conspiracy to murder Jennifer Swartz of Grand Island in November and December. Grand Island Police say that Matthew Stephens, another St. Paul man, made plans to kill Swartz, who is his ex-wife.
Stephens was arrested Jan. 5 in Grand Island. Lytle was already in custody for an unrelated incident. Lytle signed a plea agreement to testify in the case.
Lytle, who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a Class 3A felony, served 170 days awaiting sentencing.
Because of good time, Lytle’s sentence was cut in half. So with the 170 days credit, he had to serve less than two weeks after the June 9 sentencing.
His sentence also included 18 months of post-release supervision and drug testing.
The warrant was issued after Lytle failed to make a Hall County District Court appearance on July 16. That appearance was part of his post-release supervision.
Stephens, 30, still faces six charges in Hall County District Court. Those charges are conspiracy to commit a Class 1 felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, stalking, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and violating a protection order.
Grand Island Police say Stephens grabbed Swartz and threatened her with a knife in December, stalked her movements “and took substantial steps toward the continuation of a plan” to kill her.
Stephens’ jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 23.