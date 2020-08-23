G.I. man charged in indictment

Edward Charles Cress of Grand Island is one of nine people charged Friday by a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.
Cress, 33, is charged with possession of child pornography, beginning on or about May 23 of this year.
The maximum possible penalty, if he’s convicted, is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a life term of supervised release, a $100 special assessment and $17,000 additional special assessment.
The grand jury returned nine unsealed indictments.
Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.