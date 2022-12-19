GI native doing what she can help victims of trafficking

Many people don’t realize that trafficking happens in every city and small town in America.

But people can make a difference, says Grand Island native Allison Meier Madrigal.

Members of the public can be part of the answer in “helping victims escape the life of sexual exploitation,” Meier Madrigal says.

She is the founder and president of an organization called Rescue America.

A grocery store clerk gave the organization’s hotline number to a victim she observed in the store. The victim called the hotline number “and we were able to rescue her,” Meier Madrigal said.

Many times, the victim is “actually in love with their trafficker or pimp,” she said.

Sometimes the woman is being forced to work, but other times she’s in love with the man who controls her. Some of those women answer their phone and book their own appointments “with people who purchase them for sex,” Meier Madrigal said.

The victims have been made to believe, “This is what I do because he loves me.”

Victims are not necessarily chained up in dark basements, she said. That can happen.

But many victims are mentally trapped, in love with the trafficker or pimp and “selling themselves because they believe that they actually love them.”

Very often, victims are strung out on drugs, she said. They may look down and avoid eye contact with the public. The pimp sometimes tattoos women to brand them as his property.

Seeing a younger woman with an older man is often a clue that she’s being trafficked. Trafficking sometimes takes place at truck stops, Meier Madrigal said. It can happen at casinos and at sporting events that bring people together.

Both men and women purchase people for sex. Traffickers fly victims to cities where big sporting events take place “because they know there’s going to be a high demand where men are out partying. That’s the reality of it,” she said.

In the eyes of traffickers, they’re selling a product. They’ve got to have people to buy the products. Those places include places where people are partying, and hotels where people are staying.

Meier Madrigal graduated from Northwest High School in 1998. Her parents are Dennis and Diane Meier of Grand Island.

Meier Madrigal, 42, spoke Dec. 6 at GI Free Church. She was the featured speaker for the church’s annual Women’s Christmas Dessert event. Proceeds from that event support 14 women missionaries.

That night, she talked about “how God called me out of corporate America to start Rescue America.” She also discussed how God “is calling his church to be the hands and feet to rescue victims of sex trafficking.”

Volunteers serve as hotline advocates. They answer the call when someone wants to get away from her trafficker or pimp.

The organization has Rescue America outreach hubs across the country. “And what we do is we scrape data off of websites where victims are sold online, and we import their phone number into an outbound call system,” she said.

Rescue America volunteers call the victims and offer the hotline number if they want a way out of their life.

Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island will start an outreach hub next year. This year, Rescue America received hotline calls from more than 185 cities across the country.

Meier Madrigal has a marketing degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston.

In 2014, she started an organization called Rescue Houston.

She now lives in Colorado.

“We got brought into Denver by Cherry Hills Community Church because they had a trafficking victim show up on their front doorstep and didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Rescue America has partner homes all over the country, where victims are placed. The organization tries to place the victims into areas other than the ones in which they were trafficked. The goal is to get them into a safe home where they can start the healing process.

The organization’s website says, “We exist to rescue, revive and empower the sexually exploited.”

For more information, visit rescueamerica.ngo or call 1-888-977-8001.