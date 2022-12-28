Grand Island abduction case part unique challenge

Layton City Police Department Lt. Travis Lyman said circumstances concerning the arrest in Grand Island reveal challenges unique to today’s parents.

Grand Island Police arrested a man in connection to a 13-year-old Utah child’s abduction. The department said it arrested 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a Git N Split filling station at 3320 Langenheder St.

“Part of the story here has been what a struggle it is for parents to try and keep on top of all of the different devices and mechanisms that perpetrators have to get access to their kids," Lyman said. “In this case, the parents thought they've done everything they could — they had taken his phone away, and thought they had cut off communication and access — but there's just so many ways that people can get at our kids these days. It's really a challenge to be a parent, and stay on top of that.”

Gaming — whether through a virtual reality console or a desktop computer-based game — is popular among U.S. teens, states the Pew Research Center.

A Pew survey indicated 90% of teens ages 13-17 play video games on a computer, game console or cell phone.

The video gaming market expanded by 26% during the pandemic (between 2019 and 2021), according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. The gaming industry could be worth $321 billion by 2026, PwC projects.

Anti-child trafficking organization ECPAT-USA has pointers for parents in their efforts to keep their kids safe online. Being active in a child’s life is one way to help prevent and circumvent crimes like human trafficking.

Taking an interest in a child’s friends — how their child knows the friend, how old they are, and what the child knows and can confirm about the friend — can offer insight into their child’s online relationships, ECPAT-USA states. Knowing this information can help parents and guardians encourage long-lasting, positive friendships.

Many kids fear of “getting in trouble,” sometimes keeping them from reaching out for help in cases of sexual abuse, the organization also states.

“Catfish, traffickers and other exploiters know this, and a child will often be subjected to prolonged sexual abuse rather than risk discovery by a parent. If your child has engaged in sending explicit posts, remain calm and supportive. Your child is likely a crime victim, and needs your support and protection, not criticism or punishment.”