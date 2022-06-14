Grand Island driver accused of deliberately driving into bouncer at Peacock Lounge

A Peacock Lounge employee was injured early Monday morning when Miguel Villatoro of Grand Island allegedly drove into him deliberately in the parking lot of the business, which is at 2430 N. Broadwell Ave.

Villatoro, 26, was identified as the driver of a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran into Jason Bockman, resulting in serious bodily injury, at about 1:20 a.m.

Police believe that Villatoro “struck Bockman with his vehicle purposefully following an argument,” said Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering.

Bockman, 41, works as a bouncer at the Peacock Lounge.

“The bar was having difficulties getting him to leave, and an argument ensued,” Duering said.

Villatoro’s reaction “as far as we could tell” was to jump into his car and purposefully strike the bouncer “who he had just been involved in an argument with,” Duering said.

Duering doesn’t know the details of Bockman’s injuries. “But I know at the very least he has a broken femur and a collapsed lung,” Duering said. “Yeah, he was struck hard.”

Bockman was listed in fair condition Monday at CHI Health St. Francis.

Villatoro allegedly left the scene and drove down an alley to the north, crashing his vehicle into the Capital Car Wash, at 1827 W. Capital Ave.

He then left the scene of that accident, police say.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee was later located at 518 E. Capital Ave. The suspect was located at the nearby residence. “And he was equally uncooperative there,” Duering said.

He resisted officers by constantly pulling away, according to the GIPD Monday media report. At one point, Villatoro allegedly spit in the face of Officer Corbin DeMay.

According to the media report, he had the smell of alcohol coming from his person, as well as slurred speech, troubles with balance and bloodshot eyes. Villatoro refused to submit to both a preliminary breath test and a post-arrest blood and breath check. A warrant was drafted for a blood draw and his blood was collected.

A record check showed that Villatoro had two active Hall County arrest warrants.

In addition to the warrants, he was arrested for DUI causing serious bodily injury, first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, resisting arrest, assault on an officer with bodily fluid, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and refusal to be tested post-arrest.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.