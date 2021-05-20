Grand Island man accused of carrying 7 different IDs

Police took him to jail because he had no operator’s license and no ID. People aren’t normally jailed for not having an operator’s license, but “if we can’t prove that they’re not a wanted person or someone else, that sometimes happens,” Duering said.

When officers searched Carranza-Contreras at the jail, they found the seven IDs and Social Security card. “All appear to be fictitious but under the name of someone else,” Duering said.

In doing investigation, police found that Carranza-Contreras “had been earning wages based on this other person’s name and Social Security number,” he said.

“He didn’t necessarily steal money from anyone,” but he was earning wages purporting to be someone he was not, Duering said.

Using someone else’s Social Security number affects tax withholdings. It may also cause credit problems and other issues that police see “when someone reports someone else using their ID for income,” he said.

Carranza-Contreras didn’t receive any more pay than he deserved, so the employer was “not a victim of anything,” Duering said.