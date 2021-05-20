Grand Island man accused of carrying 7 different IDs

Grand Island Police say a 64-year-old man arrested this week on a traffic stop had seven different ID cards and a Social Security card in his wallet.
Police say Fernando Carranza-Contreras has been receiving his salary from a Grand Island employer under an identity other than his own.
While guilty of identity theft, Carranza-Contreras has not been stealing money from his employer because he’s earning the one salary he’s receiving, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering
Police stopped Carranza-Contreras at 11:45 p.m. Monday near the Casey’s General Store at 806 N. Eddy St.
When police asked him for a driver’s license or ID, Carranza-Contreras flipped through his wallet. The officer “could plainly see him cycle past” what was obviously a government ID, Duering said. He thinks the card was a resident alien card.
Carranza-Contreras flipped through his cards two or three times and then said he didn’t have an ID, Duering said. The officer said, “Well, what about the one that I just saw?”
Carranza-Contreras allegedly responded that the card belonged to his friend, Duering said.
When the officer asked to see the card, “It obviously had his picture under a different name than what he was providing us,” he said. “So that’s what started it.”
Police took him to jail because he had no operator’s license and no ID. People aren’t normally jailed for not having an operator’s license, but “if we can’t prove that they’re not a wanted person or someone else, that sometimes happens,” Duering said.
When officers searched Carranza-Contreras at the jail, they found the seven IDs and Social Security card. “All appear to be fictitious but under the name of someone else,” Duering said.
In doing investigation, police found that Carranza-Contreras “had been earning wages based on this other person’s name and Social Security number,” he said.
“He didn’t necessarily steal money from anyone,” but he was earning wages purporting to be someone he was not, Duering said.
Using someone else’s Social Security number affects tax withholdings. It may also cause credit problems and other issues that police see “when someone reports someone else using their ID for income,” he said.
Carranza-Contreras didn’t receive any more pay than he deserved, so the employer was “not a victim of anything,” Duering said.
“We don’t think the employer had any idea that this person was working under a fraudulent name or Social Security number,” said Duering, who declined to identify the employer.
Carranza-Contreras was using fraudulent documents “and they were of good quality,” he said, referring to the cards.
Most employers are required to have employees fill out a form known as I-9.
When they fill out the I-9 and “the Social Security number comes back as being valid,” most employers will take their word for it, Duering said. They “have no reason to believe otherwise.”
In this case, the IDs are all that GIPD recovered.
Sometimes, people obtain legitimate IDs by using forged birth certificates or other documents, Duering said.
On Tuesday in Hall County Court, Carranza-Contreras was charged with identity theft totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class 2A felony.
Judge Alfred Corey set his bond at $15,000 and scheduled his preliminary hearing for 2 p.m. June 7. The suspect was released on Wednesday after paying 10% of the bond amount.