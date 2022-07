Tarekaziz Nur of Grand Island was arrested after he allegedly assaulted Farhan Ali with a knife early Monday evening at Third and Locust streets.

Ali told police that Nur assaulted him with a knife. A gash could be observed on Ali’s chest consistent with a knife wound, police say.

Ali also reported that Nur bit his chest, leaving teeth marks. The alleged assault occurred at 7:30 p.m.

Nur, 33, was arrested for third-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.