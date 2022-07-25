Grand Island man arrested after seeking nudes, sex from 13-year-old

A 20-year-old Grand Island man was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to obtain nude photographs of a 13-year-old female and attempted to meet her at a Grand Island park for sex.

Police say Dakota Jackson began conversing with what he believed to be a 13-year-old via Facebook Messenger on Wednesday.

Jackson asked the girl repeatedly "for her to send nude photographs of herself to him," says Monday's GIPD media report. He also allegedly sent a photo of male genitalia to the female.

Jackson "suggested that he and the 13-year-old female meet at Ashley Park in order to partake in numerous sexual acts together," the media report says.

Jackson was observed traveling from his residence to Ashley Park, where he was arrested for, among other charges, enticement by an electronic communication device and sex trafficking of a minor.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering would not say if the 13-year-old really exists, or if Jackson was the victim of a police sting.

"We are going to leave that topic for court," Duering said. " I don't want it interfering with any future investigations, is what I'm saying."