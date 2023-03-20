A Grand Island man faces charges after he allegedly shot a 22-year-old man multiple times.

Grand Island Police said Juan Alvarez Jr. was arrested on suspicion of first degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of criminal mischief.

Around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1000 block of South Greenwich Street in reference to gunshots. They found the 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for surgery.

Police said Alvarez Jr. fired several shots, striking the victim and two uninvolved vehicles down the street. An investigation determined Jose Contreras Estrada drove Alvarez Jr. to and from the scene and to a location to hide the gun.

Officers arrested Jose Contreras Estrada on suspicion of accessory to a felony.