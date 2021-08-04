Grand Island man charged with committing hate crime

Danny Anson of Grand Island allegedly used racial slurs against a Hispanic man and threatened him with a crowbar Friday night.

Anson, 64, was charged Monday in Hall County Court with making enhanced terroristic threats, or committing a hate crime. That offense is a Class III felony.

At about 8:40 p.m. Friday, Grand Island Police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of East 18th Street. Officers were told that Anson had made racial slurs to Eric Ramos while threatening him with a crowbar, and had raised the crowbar at Catalina Caballero.

A witness identified the suspect as Anson.

GIPD reported that Anson had a large metal crowbar on his motorized bicycle.

Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled Anson’s preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.