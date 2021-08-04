 Skip to main content
Grand Island man charged with committing hate crime

Grand Island man charged with committing hate crime

Anson web

Danny Anson

Danny Anson of Grand Island allegedly used racial slurs against a Hispanic man and threatened him with a crowbar Friday night.

Anson, 64, was charged Monday in Hall County Court with making enhanced terroristic threats, or committing a hate crime. That offense is a Class III felony.

At about 8:40 p.m. Friday, Grand Island Police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of East 18th Street. Officers were told that Anson had made racial slurs to Eric Ramos while threatening him with a crowbar, and had raised the crowbar at Catalina Caballero.

A witness identified the suspect as Anson.

GIPD reported that Anson had a large metal crowbar on his motorized bicycle.

Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled Anson’s preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

