Grand Island man gets six to 12 years in stolen vehicle case

Allen Dawkins stole 2014 Jeep Cherokee from El Tucanazo Auto Sales

Allen Dawkins of Grand Island was sentenced to six to 12 years in jail for possession of a firearm, possession of a deadly weapon and stealing a Jeep Cherokee from El Tucanazo Auto Sales in January.

Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Dawkins, 25, on July 30.

Butler sentenced Dawkins to six to 12 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense; three to four years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and four to eight years for theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more.

Those sentences will run concurrently to one another, but shall run consecutive to any other sentence currently being served.

Dawkins, who had previously been convicted of a felony, was given credit for 205 days served.

On Jan. 6, Dawkins hopped into a running 2014 white Jeep Cherokee at El Tucanazo Auto Sales and sped away. The vehicle, valued at $12,000, had been jump-started by the car dealer.

Dawkins was arrested the following the day at 816 E. Fifth St. Arrested at the same time was his girlfriend, Maddie Watson of Minden, who was in a nearby stolen vehicle. Officers found a knife in her pocket.

Court documents say Dawkins was in possession of a 20-gauge Mossberg shotgun and a knife with a four-inch blade.

He was originally charged with 11 offenses. The other charges were dropped.

Watson, 20, was fined $200 for carrying a concealed weapon, first offense.

