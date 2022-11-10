Grand Island man one of two arrested in Dawson County

Two people, including a Grand Island man, were arrested Wednesday morning after a pursuit in Dawson County.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the arrests involved a "multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation."

On Wednesday, Lexington police attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala as part of the investigation. The suspect vehicle fled Lexington westbound on Highway 30. At about 10 a.m., a trooper located the vehicle on Road 761 between Lexington and Cozad and initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle turned south and continued on gravel roads for several miles. During the pursuit, the suspects threw multiple items out of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle turned westbound onto Highway 30 before entering Cozad, turning northbound, and then turning eastbound onto Road 761 to exit Cozad.

On Road 761, the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Lexington police investigator assigned to the CODE Task Force were both able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle, which came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 21 and Road 761. Both occupants then fled on foot. Officers from several agencies were able to quickly take both suspects into custody.

The driver, Jose Ruiz, 23, of Grand Island, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstruction and two active felony warrants. The passenger, Sarah Beale, 26, of Lexington, was arrested for obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering, and two active felony warrants. Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail. The Cozad Police Department also assisted in the case.

The CODE Task Force includes the Nebraska State Patrol, the North Platte Police Department, the Lexington Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.