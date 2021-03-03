Grand Island man sentenced for human trafficking

Mohamuud Gurre of Grand Island was sentenced Tuesday in Hall County District Court to 35 to 40 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for labor and sex trafficking.

Gurre, 32, was sentenced by Hall County District Judge Mark Young. The defendant received credit for 287 days already served. Labor/sex trafficking is a Class II felony.

According to court documents, the human trafficking occurred between Dec. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019.

A joint news release Tuesday from Grand Island Police and the Hall County Attorney’s Office noted that Gurre was sentenced “after years of investigation and a successful human trafficking prosecution” in November. Gurre was found guilty at a bench trial.

“The Grand Island Police Department and Hall County Attorney’s Office believe this sentence serves as a warning to those seeking to do evil in our own and surrounding communities. We hope human trafficking survivors are empowered to come forward, knowing they have a voice and help is available,” the news release says.