Grand Island man sentenced in 3 cases; Abdifatah Nurgets 30 days in jail

Abdifatah Nur of Grand Island was sentenced March 10 in Hall County Court to 30 days in jail in three cases.

Police say that, while in handcuffs, Nur defied an order to leave CHI Health St. Francis on Oct. 8. Following that incident, he was charged with second-degree trespass/defying order to leave and first-offense resisting arrest, both of which are Class II misdemeanors. The latter charge was reduced to attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, which is a Class II misdemeanor.

Nur, 21, pleaded no contest to both charges.

Judge Arthur Wetzel sentenced Nur to 30 days in jail for each offense. Those sentences will run concurrently with sentences in two other cases.

In one of those cases, Nur was sentenced to seven days for false reporting, a Class I misdemeanor. He was also fined $300 for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, first offense. That crime occurred Nov. 25.

In another case, Nur received a seven-day sentence for failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor. That crime took place Jan. 29.

Nur was one of four people arrested following a number of assaults Oct. 8 at 212 N. Oak St., 415 S. Cherry St. and First and Clark streets. He was cut and stabbed with a knife while being assaulted by a group of suspects.