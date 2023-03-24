A Grand Island man faces 11 years in prison after sentencing on federal court drug and weapons charges out of Merrick County.

Mark A. Barraza Saenz, 22, was sentenced in federal court on Thursday in Lincoln for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on Oct. 12, 2021, a sedan occupied by two males, Barraza Saenz in the passenger seat, was observed in Central City. A Merrick County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the vehicle for driving infractions.

Barraza Saenz was searched after admitting to smoking marijuana about an hour prior to the traffic stop. The deputy found two bundles of methamphetamine. Upon searching the trunk of the sedan, the deputy found a bag containing methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine from Barraza Saenz’s person and the vehicle was laboratory tested and confirmed to be approximately 209 grams of methamphetamine.

An American Tactical M1911 Military .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was also discovered in the trunk.

The defendant was sentenced to 72 months in prison on the drug charge and a consecutive 60 month sentence for the firearm, totaling 132 months. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.