Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison

LINCOLN — Max Rookstool of Grand Island was sentenced Friday in Lincoln by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard for possession of child pornography.

Rookstool, who turns 19 on May 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and then will serve 12 years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. After serving his prison sentence, Rookstool will be required to register as a sex offender. He also was ordered to pay $8,000 in special assessments.

In December 2019, Homeland Security Investigations was contacted by the Grand Island Police Department regarding an ongoing child pornography investigation indicating that a male student at Northwest High School was using fraudulent social media accounts to solicit nude photographs of other males at the high school by pretending to be a female high school student. The investigation revealed that Rookstool was the student who created the fraudulent accounts and he then would use the photographs sent by the students to extort and seek more sexually explicit images.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined that Rookstool also had been in contact with Brian Mohr, a teacher at his school. Between July and December 2019, Rookstool sent approximately 41 nude images constituting child pornography as defined by federal law to Mohr through a phone app.