Grand Island man sentenced to 180 months for methamphetamine

Dale Roberson of Grand Island was sentenced to 180 months in prison Thursday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Roberson, 37, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Richard G. Kopf. After completing his prison term, he will be required to serve a 10-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

As of early 2018, Roberson was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine to people in the Grand Island area and continued doing so into May 2020. Many of the transactions occurred at Roberson’s home. Police surveillance captured short-term traffic occurring at his home during portions of this time period.

Investigators found social media communication between Roberson and others discussing the exchange of methamphetamine, money, drug use and trips to other states to obtain drugs.

During a search of his home, officers found methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia including items used to redistribute methamphetamine to others.

This case was investigated by the Grand Island Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.