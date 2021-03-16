Grand Island man sentenced to six years in prison

Karlos Chavez of Grand Island was sentenced last month to six years in prison in a pair of cases, one of which involved a burglary of the South Locust Taco Bell on Oct. 24, 2020.

In that case, Chavez was also found guilty of trespassing at Kingswood Estates mobile home court.

Hall County District Court Judge Ryan Carson sentenced Chavez on Feb. 11.

The defendant, 25, was initially charged with burglary, which is a Class 2A felony. He pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony.

Carson sentenced Chavez to three years on that charge, with credit for 88 days served.

Chavez was also ordered to make restitution of $915 to Taco Bell and $500 to Kingswood Estates.

The sentence calls for 15 months of post-release supervision.

Chavez was also sentenced to two years for possessing burglar’s tools, one year for first-degree criminal trespass, one year for obstructing a peace officer and 90 days for criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500. Three charges were dropped.