Grand Island man's murder trial underway

Anthony, Donald.jpg

 Donald Anthony of Grand Island is on trial this week in Hall County District Court, charged with the Feb. 15 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah.

 Antony, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

 Following jury selection Monday, the trial got underway Tuesday before District Court Judge Patrick M. Lee.

 Farah, a 30-year-old homeless man, was stabbed inside an apartment complex at 303 Pine St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Island Fire Department paramedics.

 Anthony was arrested Feb. 17 at 1019 Seventh St. in St. Paul.

 The prosecutor in the case is Chief Deputy Hall County Attorney David Medlin. Anthony is represented by Hall County Public Defender Gerard Piccolo.

