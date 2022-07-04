Grand Island men, Hastings man sentenced on meth charges in federal court

Two Grand Island men and a Hastings resident were sentenced in federal court in Lincoln over the past couple of weeks.

On June 22, Robbie Rodriguez of Grand Island was sentenced to 72 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Rodriguez, 36. Following his release from prison, Rodriguez will serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Law enforcement officers were alerted to Rodriguez’s residence after they received information of possible child abuse. Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found evidence of drug distribution including nine grams of pure methamphetamine, marijuana, a scale, packaging material and other items of drug paraphernalia. Officers also found a 25-caliber pistol.

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On June 24, Jorge Sardinas, a 49-year-old Hastings man, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

Following his release from prison, Sardinas will serve eight years on supervised release.

In 2021, Sardinas sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Hastings on two occasions and was arrested with meth in his truck several months after these sales. On March 8, 2021, he sold 22.9 grams of methamphetamine and three days later, he sold 3.5 ounces of meth. During a July 13, 2021, traffic stop in Hastings, investigators found two small vials of meth weighing a total of 11.54 grams. At the time he committed these offenses, Sardinas had a prior conviction out of the U.S. District Court of Nebraska for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Hastings Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.

On June 29, Derek Hartford, a 33-year-old Grand Island man, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute.

Following his release from prison, Hartford will serve eight years on supervised release.

On Aug. 7, 2020, investigators executed a search warrant on Hartford’s Grand Island residence. Investigators found drug packaging paraphernalia, marijuana and at least 13 grams of actual methamphetamine. Hartford was arrested later that same day, and had more marijuana, cash, and methamphetamine paraphernalia in his car. Hartford admitted he had been selling methamphetamine. At the time of his offense, he had a prior conviction for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.

Sardinas and Hartford were also sentenced by Gerrard.