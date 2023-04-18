Logan Hunts Horse, accused of killing Todd Scherer in a Fonner Park barn on March 9, had his case bound over to Hall County District Court on Tuesday.

After his Hall County Court preliminary hearing, Judge John Rademacher scheduled Hunts Horse's District Court arraignment for 9 a.m. on May 2.

The body of Scherer, a 62-year-old Lincoln man, was found in one of the tack rooms at Fonner Park's Barn R.

The 20-year-old Hunts Horse, who is from Wounded Knee, South Dakota, is charged with six felonies, including first-degree murder.

Bryce Collamore of the Grand Island Police Department, lead investigator in the case, was the only person to testify at Tuesday's preliminary hearing.

In response to questions from prosecutor Sarah Hinrichs, Collamore outlined the events of March 9.

Grand Island police and firefighters were dispatched to the barn at about 10 a.m. Scherer's body was found in tack room 5 in Barn R. He had a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Patrol officers called investigators because they found some things that were suspicious in nature, Collamore said. A spent casing was found in the room, but no firearm was present, meaning the death was inconsistent with suicide.

A 3-D scanner was brought in from the Kearney Police Department to document the scene. Later, Grand Island police found a large laceration on the back of Scherer's head. The bruise was deep enough that part of his skull was exposed.

Scherer's body was partially lying on an air mattress. He wasn't wearing a shirt, and his jeans and underwear had been pulled down to his mid-thigh, exposing his genitalia.

Police found Hunts Horse and a female, Logan Ritz, in tack room 6. Both appeared to be asleep. Hunts Horse later told police he was dating Ritz.

Witnesses told Collamore that Scherer came to tack room 6 between 2:10 and 3:10 a.m. Also in the room, in addition to Hunts Horse and Ritz, were Austin Kelly and Lane Harris.

After the shooting, the group left Fonner Park in two vehicles and headed for the south Walmart. Gathered in the parking lot, Kelly said he'd seen $800 in a wallet, which was still in tack room 5.

Needing gas for both of the vehicles, the group headed back to Fonner Park.

Surveillance video shows Kelly and Hunts Horse running into Barn R, Collamore said.

Collamore said Hunts Horse retrieved a bat from his room and struck Scherer once in the back of his head. Kelly admitted to police that he took Scherer's wallet, Collamore said.

Hunts Horse and Kelly then went to the Pump & Pantry at South Locust and Highway 34, where they met up with Harris.

They then went to the Island Inn. Video shows Hunts Horse carrying the bat as he entered the hotel, Collamore said.

Later, Hunts Horse, Kelly and Ritz went to a railroad track near Shady Bend Road, Collamore said. Hunts Horse threw the wallet at a moving train. The wallet was later recovered 30 feet away.

The pistol, a 9mm Glock 19, was later recovered by police. Collamore said the gun belonged to Klaiton Sommerfeldt.

That morning, Harris searched online for how long a person can survive a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Collamore said.

At Fonner Park, Hunts Horse was working for trainer Gilbert Ecoffey.

An autopsy of Scherer's body was performed in Omaha, with a Grand Island police officer present. Grand Island police have not received a final autopsy report, but preliminary infomation states that the gunshot and assault with the bat were contributing factors in Scherer's death, Collamore said. The forensic pathologist determined that Scherer received one blow to the head from the bat.

Pubic defender Gerry Piccolo asked what was the cause of Scherer's death. Collamore said he did not know.

Piccolo pointed out that the autopsy report was still preliminary and asked when the final report will arrive. Collamore said the death was still fairly recent, and that it still might take a while.

Piccolo asked if police determined why Scherer's pants were pulled down. Collamore said he asked those involved, but they said they didn't know why.

Piccolo asked if Hunts Horse's blood was analyzed after the murder. Collamore said it was not.

Piccolo asked if police searched Scherer's room. After Collamore said yes, Piccolo asked if police found any drugs. Hinrichs objected, Piccolo said the question was relevant but Rademacher sustained the objection.

In addition to first-degree murder, Hunts Horse is charged with robbery, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Kelly, 16, lives in Grand Island. His case has also been sent to District Court. He is charged with robbery, two counts of accessory to a felony and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Kelly will have a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. July 11.