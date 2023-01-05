Grand Island pair arrested on child abuse charges related to boy's broken arm

A Grand Island man face charges after he allegedly broke a 2-year-old boy's arm.

The boy's mother was also arrested after the incident, which Grand Island Police said happened around 10:19 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Asley Franqueiro was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and making terroristic threats. Jendaya Hostetler was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

On Thursday morning, officers investigated a report of child abuse. A family member of the boy reported the 2 year old suffered multiple fractures to his arm while in the care of Hostetler, police said.

Hostetler and Asley Franqueiro initially told police that Franqueiro hadn't touched the child and that he was not allowed to be in contact with the boy per ongoing civil court issues. The pair eventually admitted that Franqueiro touched the child, according to police.

The investigation also revealed Asley Franqueiro allegedly threatened the boy's father, an accusation corroborated by a witness, police said. Additionally, a man with Franqueiro and Hostetler was referred for giving a fake name to officers.