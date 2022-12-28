 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Police arrest man in connection to Utah kidnapping

Recruits took part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs Tuesday at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

Grand Island Police have arrested a man in connection to a Utah child abduction.

The department said it arrested Tadashi Kojima at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 3320 Langenheder St.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found Kojima and a 13-year-old boy sitting inside a white Toyota Avalon at the gas station. Dispatch advised officers the boy was reported abducted from Utah.

As officers advised Kojima he was going to be placed under arrest, Kojima tensed up and started resisting officers from placing cuffs on him, the department said. Tadashi was eventually arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Utah media reports the boy was missing from Layton, Utah. An AMBER alert was canceled after Tadashi's arrest, Fox 13 out of Utah reported. The outlet reported Kojima's name is Aaron Zeman, and his aliases also include Hunter Fox.

