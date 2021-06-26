Grand Island Police ID victim in Tuesday shooting

Mohamed Ahmed is the 18-year-old man who was shot Tuesday afternoon, according to Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott.

The shooting occurred at about 2 p.m. in the street on the 900 block of South Greenwich Street. A bullet from a handgun left Ahmed with a broken right arm.

Police believe more than two people were involved in the dispute, in which multiple shots were fired. Ahmed, a Grand Island resident, was the only victim.

No one has been arrested yet in the shooting. Police are “still trying to run down some leads” and obtain video, Elliott said.

Police “don’t have a firm identity on a suspect yet,” he said. Officers are trying to get the victim “and witnesses to give us more information.”

After the shooting, Ahmed was taken by acquaintances to the Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

The hospital would not say Friday whether Ahmed had been released from its care.