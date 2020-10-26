Grand Island Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins

The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after it received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins.

Capt. Jim Duering said that as of 10:40 a.m. Monday, officers received nine reports of vehicle break-ins. He said seven or eight of these appear to be related as they occurred in the same area of town.

“We had a lot in the area of Sixth and Elm (streets), Seventh and Eighth (streets) and Eddy (Street),” he said. “It is in the area of Eddy Street just north of the tracks. It is a pretty small circle.”

Duering said all of the reported break-ins likely occurred late Sunday night or early Monday morning, but that GIPD will not have an exact time frame until more reports start coming in. He said it has not been determined what exactly the thieves took from the cars, but that windows were broken out of them.

Duering encouraged anyone in the area of the car break-ins who has video footage to contact GIPD.

The incidents remain under investigation.

