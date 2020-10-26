 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins

Grand Island Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins

{{featured_button_text}}
cops

The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after it received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins.

Capt. Jim Duering said that as of 10:40 a.m. Monday, officers received nine reports of vehicle break-ins. He said seven or eight of these appear to be related as they occurred in the same area of town.

“We had a lot in the area of Sixth and Elm (streets), Seventh and Eighth (streets) and Eddy (Street),” he said. “It is in the area of Eddy Street just north of the tracks. It is a pretty small circle.”

Duering said all of the reported break-ins likely occurred late Sunday night or early Monday morning, but that GIPD will not have an exact time frame until more reports start coming in. He said it has not been determined what exactly the thieves took from the cars, but that windows were broken out of them.

Duering encouraged anyone in the area of the car break-ins who has video footage to contact GIPD.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

18-year-old faces federal charges
Crime

18-year-old faces federal charges

Max Rookstool, an 18-year-old Grand Island man arrested in January, now is facing charges in federal court as well as Hall County District Court.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts