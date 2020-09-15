Grand Island Police looking for fleeing suspect

The Grand Island Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old Grand Island man after it says he fled from police three times in the past 24 hours.

Capt. Jim Duering said officers tried to stop Jose Martinez on Sunday night and twice on Monday. He said Martinez has warrants for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, revocation of probation due to driving under the influence, tampering with evidence and failure to appear for driving during revocation.

According to the GIPD media report, at 11:20 a.m. Monday, officers observed Martinez fleeing the parking lot of 616 Curtis Street in a stolen white 1997 Jeep Cherokee SUV to avoid arrest. As he fled, he struck a white Buick Regal that was parked next to the stolen vehicle he was in, according to GIPD.

At 6:58 p.m. Monday, officers again observed Martinez traveling southbound on Broadwell Avenue and turning westbound onto Charles Street in the stolen white Jeep Cherokee.

A traffic stop was then initiated at the intersection of Charles Street and Broadwell Avenue, but, GIPD says, Martinez fled at a high rate of speed westbound on Charles Street. The traffic stop was later terminated.