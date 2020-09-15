Grand Island Police looking for fleeing suspect

The Grand Island Police Department is looking for a 33-year-old Grand Island man after it says he fled from police three times in the past 24 hours.
Capt. Jim Duering said officers tried to stop Jose Martinez on Sunday night and twice on Monday. He said Martinez has warrants for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, revocation of probation due to driving under the influence, tampering with evidence and failure to appear for driving during revocation.
According to the GIPD media report, at 11:20 a.m. Monday, officers observed Martinez fleeing the parking lot of 616 Curtis Street in a stolen white 1997 Jeep Cherokee SUV to avoid arrest. As he fled, he struck a white Buick Regal that was parked next to the stolen vehicle he was in, according to GIPD.
At 6:58 p.m. Monday, officers again observed Martinez traveling southbound on Broadwell Avenue and turning westbound onto Charles Street in the stolen white Jeep Cherokee.
A traffic stop was then initiated at the intersection of Charles Street and Broadwell Avenue, but, GIPD says, Martinez fled at a high rate of speed westbound on Charles Street. The traffic stop was later terminated.
Duering said Gates Elementary School was placed under lockout for a brief period of time shortly before noon due to a staff member noticing police approaching Martinez in the stolen vehicle near the school.
“We’ve got to get him located,” he said. “There is a danger to the public because he keeps doing what he’s doing and is obviously showing a pattern of behaviors.”
GIPD said Martinez will be referred for charges of driving during suspension-sixth offense, fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, willful reckless driving, obstruction of a police officer and driving during revocation.
Anyone who knows about Martinez’s whereabouts or who observes the stolen Jeep Cherokee, license plate 8-B9042, is asked to call GIPD at 308-385-5400 or Grand Island/Hall County Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822.
