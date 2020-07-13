Three of the four counterfeit $100 bills reported during the weekend in Grand Island appear to be of different origins.
In one case, a resident told police he gave a man a ride to Courtesy Court early Monday. The man paid for the ride with a counterfeit $100 bill. It was a homemade bill, probably made locally, which was of “pretty poor quality,” said Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering.
On Saturday, Pump & Pantry at Bosselman Travel Center received a fake $100 bill. That bill was motion picture money, which features red Chinese symbols.
On Friday, U.S. Bank reported receiving two counterfeit $100 bills. Those bills had made it from one bank to another. Bills that survive a bank transfer are generally “some pretty high-quality stuff,” Duering said.
Such bills are superior to homemade bills or movie money, he said. Homemade bills might be the product of computer tools. Or people might use a scanner and an inkjet printer.
“They’ll scan it in high resolution and then print it,” Duering said. “Those are usually pretty readily discernible.”
In this case, that’s what happened, he said. The clerk quickly figured out it was a fake bill.
Because counterfeit $100s have been around town, Duering said, people should be extremely cautious about accepting large bills.
Stores may want to go back to accepting nothing larger than a $20, especially if people are asking for change, he said.
In at least one of the three cases, a customer was seeking change. Customers might hand over a phony $100 in an attempt to buy a $7 item, Duering said.