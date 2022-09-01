Grand Island Public Schools releases information on incident involving student, school officer

Grand Island Public Schools said it supports the actions of a school resource officer who intervened when an alleged disruptive student attempted to flee Grand Island Senior High on Monday.

In a statement issued Thursday, the district said "a student engaged in disruptive behavior in a hallway during a passing period."

"As the student's behavior escalated the student attempted to flee the area," the district said in the statement and in subsequent correspondence with The Independent, noting School Resource Officer Tyler Noel with the Grand Island Police Department intervened "as part of standard safety procedure, and to handle any alleged law violations."

The district credited Noel with ensuring the situation was handled "while maintaining the safety of all students and staff. No classes or activities were disrupted."

The district told The Independent that to its knowledge, no one was injured in the altercation. The district cited student confidentiality policies when asked when or if the student will return to the school.

The district noted someone video recorded a part of the incident, which has been shared on social media.

"We want to assure you that the GIPD’s role in assisting us, through their SROs, in maintaining student safety is part of our standard protocols when behavior escalates to a certain degree. We find the actions taken by the officer to be appropriate for the situation and necessary in enforcing a safe community and learning environment for students. Please know that we remain committed to ensuring our students and staff are safe in all GIPS buildings," the district said.

“One of our top priorities is to ensure that our schools are orderly and safe.” GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said in the release. "

“The school district has invested in having the SROs available and we believe the response, in this instance, was timely and appropriate to allow the situation to be de-escalated."